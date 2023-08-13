GORHAM – John G. Ford “Honest John” sadly passed away on Aug. 8, 2023. He had been residing at Gorham House for the past few years and was a lifelong resident of Gorham.

He was born Aug. 20, 1933 in Westbrook, the son of Theordore and Emma (Gatchell) Ford.

He was predeceased by his first wife, Barbara (Lord) Ford, his second wife, Linda (Flint) Ford; sisters Joyce (Ford) Kennie and Reta (Ford) Foote; as well as his grandson, Dustin Burrows.

Surviving are his daughters Julie Ford, Linda Spydell and Jennifer Ford, stepchildren, Robert Flint, Ronnie Flint and Laurie DeLuca; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff of Gorham House as well as Compassus Hospice Care for their love and kindness to John. He will truly be missed by many.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday Aug. 18 at 2 p.m. with a short service to follow at 3 p.m. at Dolby Blais Segee, 76 State St., Gorham, ME 04038.

