John Oliver Thomas

SCARBOROUGH – John Oliver Thomas, 86, of Scarborough, passed away on Aug. 9, 2023.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m., Monday, Aug. 14 at Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough. Interment 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 15 at Brooklawn Memorial Park in Portland.

Full obituary may be viewed, and condolences expressed online at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

