SANFORD – Julia (Hamel) Carpentier, 95, of Sanford, died peacefully at her home on Thursday Aug. 10, 2023.

She was born in Sanford July 14, 1928, the daughter of Louis and Olivia (Fillion) Hamel.

Julia was predeceased by her husband in 2005; her siblings Rose Hamel Carpentier, George, Richard and Patrick Hamel; a step-grandson, Brian Cabana; niece, Michele Carpentier and nephew, Brian O’Connor.

She is survived by her daughters Rachel Carpentier, Claire Cabana, Denise Sillon and her husband Dennis and Vivian Carpentier; her grandchildren, Steven Carpentier, Kristi Cochin-Peters, Andrew Durgin and Benjamin Durgin; her great-grandchildren, Lily, Ivy, Cal and Daisy Peters, Lyric Jackson and Elizabeth Carpentier; and her step-grandchildren, Shawn Cabana and Sherri Duncan; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Therese of Lisieux Parish, Holy Family Church on Friday Aug. 18 at 10 a.m.

Arrangements are under the direction of Carll, Heald and Black Funeral Home, 580 Main St., Springvale. To view Julia’s memorial page or share an online condolence, please visit http://www.blackfuneralhomes.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous