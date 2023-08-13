SCARBOROUGH – Our beloved Lawrence “Larry” Mark Edelman departed from this world on Aug. 3, 2023 following a brief illness.

Larry was born on Nov. 28, 1956 in Brooklyn, N.Y. to Irma and Joseph Edelman. He and his sister, Maura, grew up in a home full of culture, beauty and intellectual exploration. In his childhood, Larry’s family traveled extensively, exposing him to different cultures, languages and ways of life. He would later share this global perspective with his daughters, Olivia and Gilda and with his wife, Heidi Bement.

Larry’s interest in other cultures led him to pursue a B.A. in Russian Literature from Washington University in St. Louis, Mo. He earned a J.D. from Boston University School of Law, his inspiration for becoming a lawyer coming from watching the film To Kill a Mockingbird as a child. He began his 40-year legal career as a law clerk for a firm in Newburyport, Mass. before joining Sanders & McDermott, LLP (a Hampton, N.H. law firm which later merged with Pierce Atwood, LLP), where he became a partner. While his primary focus was business litigation, he was also recognized as an authority in bankruptcy law. He retired once, only to return to his profession briefly in the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office until Heidi felt ready to retire.

Larry promoted social justice through his pro bono work and service on the board of the Campaign for Legal Services and Legal Aid. He took pride in using his legal skills to help those in need.

Larry was an advocate for the arts. He was a patron of local artists and volunteered for Ballet New England, the dance school his daughter, Gilda, attended in Portsmouth, N.H. For several years, he was a member of the amateur world music chorus, Con Tutti! and found joy in performing in their biannual concerts at South Church in Portsmouth. He had a beautiful baritone voice with a repertoire of love songs he enjoyed singing to Heidi. Larry was a self-taught chef of global cuisines and loved to host Passover seders, dinners, and events.

In retirement, he looked forward to spending time at his beach and lake homes where he walked the beach, kayaked, and convened with nature and his dear friends and family. Like his father, Larry had an incredible gift for storytelling. His stories, no matter how mundane on the surface, captivated listeners thanks to his distinctive cadence and sense of humor. While we believe most of his stories were true, he never let facts get in the way of telling a good story.

Above all, Larry valued love, evident in his eternal devotion to his loving wife, Heidi, his daughters, Olivia and Gilda, his grandchildren Feya and Noah, and his stepsons, Logan and Jack Bement. Everyone in Larry’s orbit surely felt his love, as it was warm, infinite, and unconditional.

Larry left us all too soon. His story and life will live on through his wife, children, grandchildren, family and countless friends.

He was predeceased by his sister, Maura Lobatto; his parents; and his late wife, Barbara Edelman. His gentle spirit and kind soul touched and inspired those who knew him.

A memorial service to honor and celebrate the life of Larry Mark Edelman will be held on Aug. 20 at 12 p.m. at Etz Chaim Synagogue, 267 Congress St., Portland. Friends, family, and those who knew Larry are welcome to join us.

Arrangements entrusted to Portland Jewish Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers,

the family kindly requests donations be made in Larry’s memory to

Campaign for Legal Services,

117 North State St.,

Concord, NH 03301