SCARBOROUGH – Michael Patrick Collins Jr., 56, of Scarborough, died Sunday July 23, 2023, at his home.

He was born in Stoneham, Mass. on Jan. 1, 1967, the son of Michael P. Collins, Sr. and Gail Mueller.

Often known as “Mick,” Michael grew up in Wakefield, Mass. and North Parsonsfield, graduating from Sacopee Valley High School. He was an avid skier in his youth, even working at a ski resort in Vermont, where he would ski every day. But besides the mountains, he loved the ocean, which eventually drew him back to Maine. He lived, worked and played on Peaks and the other islands of Casco Bay, where he dove for sea urchins with his father. Spending that time on the boat with his dad far outweighed the urchins and diving in the frigid murky waters.

A skilled craftsman, Michael worked for Wright-Ryan Construction since 1987, working his way up to Senior Superintendent before retiring in 2023. Michael was well respected in the industry, having previously been recognized with the Golden Hammer award for his outstanding commitment and quality of work. He worked on a variety of major commercial and residential projects in the Greater Portland area, including the renovation of the 80,000 sf Press Hotel.

Michael loved the simple things in life and always had a story to tell. He enjoyed hanging out and barbecuing with family and friends, listening to good music, talking sports and cars, as well as history and a good Tom Clancy novel. Blessed with the ‘Luck of the Irish,’ he also somehow knew how to place a winning bet every year on the Kentucky Derby!

With all his interests, the greatest source of Michael’s happiness and pride was found in his three children. He loved them fiercely and was beyond proud of their accomplishments and what fantastic young adults each of them has become.

Michael is survived by his children, Cooper Collins of Westbrook, and Graceson Collins and Ruby Collins of Portland; his ex-wife and dear friend, Marsie Collins of Portland; his father, Michael Collins, Sr. of Kezar Falls, his mother, Gail Mueller of Gulfport, Fla.; his sister, Erin Clark and her husband Frank of Scarborough, their daughter Allison Clark and Allison’s son Callum; and several special uncles, aunts and cousins.

Visiting hours celebrating Michael’s life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 19 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A memorial service will follow in the chapel at 11 a.m.

To view Michael’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please go to http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Michael’s name to the

Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland

P.O. Box 336

Westbrook, ME 04098