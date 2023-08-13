LEWISTON – Richard Elmer Dahlquist, 75, of Lewiston, passed away on March 18, 2023.

Born on Aug. 14, 1947, in Portland, Ore. He was an artist and athlete, and had a love for reading, traveling, biking and hiking and was a devoted dog owner to Libby. His most cherished role was being the rare and precious husband to his wife, Susan Broadbent. They met in Portland, Maine, and were married on May 1, 2003, enjoying a romantic honeymoon in Paris, France. He was an incredible son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, brother-in-law, son-in-law, uncle, and friend.

He is survived by his brother, Terry Dahlquist, and sister-in-law, Haley; his daughter, Oska Lappin, son-in-law, Craig and granddaughter, Claudia; granddaughters Sofia “Zuzu” Dahlquist, and Hadley Dahlquist. He also leaves behind nieces and nephews, David Dahlquist and family, Sara Dimke and family, and Heather Farnsworth and family, and Sam and Julia Broadbent; father-in-law, Frank Broadbent, and brother-in-law, Bill Broadbent; lifelong friends Mike and Sally Vanebo.

He was predeceased by his parents, Herbert and Betty Dahlquist; his son, Kristofer Dahlquist; and his nephew, Garrick Dahlquist.

He graduated from the University of Oregon at Eugene. He was a teacher at Auburn Middle School and Edward Little High School. He traveled extensively throughout Europe, hiking many trails and rode his bike along the Scottish coast, starting from London, after visiting his daughter.

Richard Dahlquist was a remarkable individual who will be deeply missed. His honesty, generosity, and infectious laughter left an indelible mark on the lives of those he touched. For more about Richard, please visit Legacy.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous