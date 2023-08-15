NORTH YARMOUTH – Michael Stephen Biskup of North Yarmouth, Maine passed away unexpectedly Aug. 10, 2023, at the age of 63. He experienced a medical event while enjoying a summer evening on a lake near home. Visiting hours celebrating Michael’s life will be held on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, from 4-7 p.m., at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Prayer will be recited at the chapel at 10:15 a.m., on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, followed by an 11 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial at St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Ave., Portland. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. To view Michael’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.