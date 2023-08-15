NORTH YARMOUTH – Michael Stephen Biskup of North Yarmouth, Maine passed away unexpectedly Aug. 10, 2023, at the age of 63. He experienced a medical event while enjoying a summer evening on a lake near home. Visiting hours celebrating Michael’s life will be held on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, from 4-7 p.m., at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. Prayer will be recited at the chapel at 10:15 a.m., on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, followed by an 11 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial at St. Pius X Church, 492 Ocean Ave., Portland. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. To view Michael’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

