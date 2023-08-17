OGUNQUIT – Dennis A. Madigan passed away peacefully on Aug. 13, 2023.

He was born in Johnstown, Pa., and grew up in Springdale. He moved to East Brunswick, N.J., as an adult, where he worked as a tool and dye operator at Okanite for 30 years. He later worked for Silverline Glass Company, from which he retired.

Dennis married his first wife, Maryann, with whom he had three children: Denise, Joe and Jennifer. Through them he had five grandchildren: Jillian, Melony, Natalie, Jake, and Jack. He married his second wife, Sheila, with whom he had a stepdaughter, Kelli.

Dennis and Sheila retired to Maine where they enjoyed life by the ocean.

Dennis was a marine veteran and a proud member of the VFW. He participated in many Fourth of July parades back in New Jersey. He also enjoyed fishing and golf as hobbies over the years.

He was predeceased this past October by his wife, Sheila.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Aug. 19, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 111 Chapel Rd., Wells, ME 04090, followed immediately by a funeral service at Bibber Memorial Chapel.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence please visit Dennis’ Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

