SOUTH PORTLAND – Peter Mark Gleason passed away on Aug. 15, 2023 after a bout with pancreatic cancer. He was the middle child of five, born to Jeanette and Hoody Gleason in Portland on Feb. 9, 1957. He attended South Portland schools and graduated from S.P.H.S., class of 1975. He then attended S.M.V.T.I. (SMMC) in culinary arts.

Peter’s illustrious career paths began with his employment as a paperboy for the Portland Evening Express and Maine Sunday Telegram (occasionally relying on the family to maintain a large route). He progressed on to employment with Rocky Coast Restaurant in Jordan Marsh, an 18-year run at Fairchild Semiconductor, Talk America, joined his son, Ian, at Maine Cardiology Associates, Eye Care Medical Group, and following a hip replacement, he joined Cape Memory Care as a caregiver and a cook prior to retirement. Peter’s empathy with residents at CMC brought him to say ‘it’s the toughest job I ever loved’.

Beyond his day job life, he always had a side gig in musical performance; from a teen in pick-up bands to some well-known local bands such as Sweet and Savage, The Summit Band, Straight Lace, Never the Less, Legends, Bad Credit, Kahtunes, and many others. Singing and playing guitar was his true passion. He operated Tuesday Open Mic Night at Spring Point Cafe in the ‘90s for more than six years. He met and collaborated with many musicians and beginners, always having a great time.

Recently, Peter was surprised by a celebration of his life with an auction and concert put on by life-long friend and fellow musician Nelson Nadeau and dear friend, Laura Casparius. He wished to convey so many thanks to all who came and for all the contributions to this life changing event.

Peter was predeceased by his parents Hilding J. and Jeanette M. (Field) Gleason; and his sister-in-law, Barbara.

He is survived by sister, Elizabeth and brothers Thomas, Jeffrey and his partner Dee, Charles and his wife Barbara; his children, Ian and wife Bethany, Curtis and wife Nancy, Tyler and wife Nuna, and Emily and partner Robert; along with beloved grandchildren Ava, Maezy, Poppi, Lexi, Elizabeth, Natalie, Eugene, and Matthew.

Per Peters request, a private service will be held. Have a good time, while you have the time.

