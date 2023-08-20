GORHAM – George Nelson Case left this world peacefully at home on May 24, 2023, with his beloved wife, Laura Case, at his side. He was 76.

Born on Jan. 14, 1947, in Chicago, Ill., to the late John and June Case, George had a lifelong passion for photography. He graduated from Maine Township High School South in Park Ridge, Ill., in 1965, where he was President of the Camera Club, which included taking photographs for the school newspaper. Following graduation, George started a photography business while simultaneously pursuing a career in news photography. He eventually joined the Chicago media as a cameraman at CBS, winning several Emmy Awards for his work as photographer and producer. For the following three decades, he worked for CBS News Stations Group and the CBS network in Chicago, New York and Los Angeles, Calif.

Following his career at CBS, George was the founder and President of Case Consultancy. His clientele included CNN, FOX, Walt Disney Company as well as local television news companies. George also built and served as president of an independent New York City, N.Y. production complex, Time Square Studios. While in Los Angeles, Calif., he moved to CNN.

Throughout his career, he held many titles including news cameraman, engineering operations supervisor, news administrator, and special events and assignment manager. He joined Fox News in 1995 as vice president. His primary responsibility was to coordinate the news-gathering operation and develop a nationwide infrastructure for the Fox News operation.

George met his wife, Laura, in Los Angeles, Calif. in 1991 and they were married on July 4, 1992. They later relocated to Stamford, Conn., while both were working in New York City, N.Y. and, eventually, to Gorham. While living in Connecticut, George was active in the Umbrella Club, a local community-based charity that helped many families in need.

Throughout his life, George received countless numbers of recognitions. He was widely respected by his colleagues for his knowledge, skill and generous personality. The Governor of Illinois, James R. Thompson, issued a proclamation declaring Oct. 10, 1980 as “George ‘Mongo’ Case Day”.

George touched many lives with his infectious smile and love of life. He had an enormous heart and a wonderful sense of humor. He was a kind, caring and loving soul. George had a presence like no other. He will always be remembered for his smile, his advice and his generous spirit. He will be forever carried in our hearts.

George is survived by his beloved wife and soulmate, Laura Case; sister, Fae Diethert, brother, John Case Jr.; son, Sean (Virgie) Case, daughters Heather Case and Courtney Case-Sweeney; nephews Christopher Diethert and Nick (Mary) Raymond, nieces Stacey (Greg) Stanek and Kathy (John) Ayers; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-nephews and great-nieces; as well as many dear friends.

George’s wife, Laura, would like to thank all the in-home care nurses for the loving care they provided to George, Father Tim Higgins and their St. Ann’s Episcopal Church family, Eric Segee and the staff at Dolby Funeral Chapel, and all their friends and family who supported them during the difficult hours and enriched George’s life.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 11 a.m., at St. Ann’s Episcopal Church, 40 Windham Center Rd., Windham, with Father Tim Higgins officiating. A reception will follow. To express condolences and participate in George’s online tribute, please visit: http://www.dolbyfuneralchapels.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in George’s memory to:

St. Ann’s Episcopal Church

40 Windham Center Rd.

Windham, ME 04062

