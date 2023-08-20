SCARBOROUGH – Richard “Dick” E. Swarts beloved father, grandfather, husband, and lover of all dogs traveled to heaven to join his wife, Helene, on Aug. 17, 2023. Dick lived a remarkable life. He would have turned 95 on Sept. 29.﻿

Dick, known to his colleagues as “Mr. Gyroscope,” was the innovative aerospace engineer behind the guidance and navigation system for the space shuttle. Dick was most proud of his work designing the inertial guidance system for the shuttle. His work in aerospace led him to finding one of the world’s most important and life saving medical inventions, the Pulse Oximeter. Dick was a true patriot and worked to protect and honor our country.﻿

Dick began playing tennis during his years at Stuyvesant High School in New York City, N.Y. and continued to play for Pratt Institute of Technology where he earned his B.S., and then Stevens Institute of Technology where he earned his masters. He loved the art and beauty of the game.

Dick was also a skilled sailor. He was a master at most anything he set his mind to learning. Dick enjoyed building museum quality boat models in the early mornings before going to work. He also loved watching football, listening to opera, and tending to his roses at his beloved home on Peaks Island where he met his wife when he was 16 and she was 14. ﻿

Dick was devoted to his family and reveled in all the successes of his children, grandchildren and wife, Helene. Dick was extremely proud of the recent publication of Helene’s book “Turning Like a Woman in a Dream”. Dick loved to travel, read, and admire fine art. Dick loved volunteering for The Peaks Island Lions Club alongside his buddies. Dick passionately enjoyed hosting large family dinners chock-full of fresh ingredients, especially his favorite cheese, blue. ﻿

Dick is survived by his daughters Amy and Jennifer, his sons-in-law Bill and Dan; his grandchildren Caroline and her husband Ryan, Hannah and Ben. ﻿

We will be celebrating Dick this Sunday, Aug. 20 at the Pond Grove Cemetery, Peaks Island at 4 p.m. Following the graveside service, the family will be hosting a late afternoon gathering at their home. Arrangements by Portland Jewish Funeral Home.

