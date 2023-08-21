ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Los Angeles Angels’ game against the Cincinnati Reds scheduled for Monday night has been postponed due to the effects of Tropical Storm Hilary.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Wednesday.

Southern California’s first tropical storm in 84 years dropped several inches of rain across the Los Angeles area on Sunday. The rain had stopped by Monday morning, but Angel Stadium was too wet to play, according to the Angels.

The Angels already had moved up their game scheduled for Sunday against Tampa Bay to a Saturday doubleheader.

About 30 miles up the Interstate 5 freeway, the Los Angeles Dodgers posted photos on social media Monday showing Dodger Stadium and its parking lots looking dry in the sunshine. The stadium went viral on social media after photos taken from above on Sunday appeared to show its parking lots completely flooded.

The Dodgers are on the road until next Monday, Aug. 28. They also moved up a scheduled home game on Sunday for a Saturday doubleheader instead.

GUARDIANS: Eric Haase’s baseball journey has brought him back to Cleveland.

The Guardians claimed the veteran catcher off waivers, two days after he was released by the Detroit Tigers. That’s the team he grew up rooting for in Michigan and played on for four seasons.

The 30-year-old Haase broke in with Cleveland, which drafted him 2011. He made his debut for the club in 2018 and played two seasons for the Guardians before being traded.

The Tigers designated him for assignment Saturday during their four-game series in Cleveland after Haase struggled at the plate this season.

BRAVES: The Atlanta Braves placed right-handed pitcher Yonny Chirinos on the 15-day injured list with elbow inflammation.

The move, made retroactive to Sunday, cleared room on the roster for right-hander Allan Winans, who was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett to start the opener of a three-game series against the New York Mets.

Chirinos has struggled since he was claimed off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays a month ago, surrendering 23 earned runs, 33 hits and five homers in 22 1/3 innings over five starts. He failed to make it past the fifth inning in any of his outings.

