EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Despite having late-round picks in the 2023 draft, the New York Giants made the most of them based on what has happened in training camp.

Cornerback Deonte Banks, center John-Michael Schmitz, wide receiver Jalin Hyatt — their picks in the first three rounds — and sixth-round choice Tre Hawkins, another cornerback, may start or play a major role when New York opens on Sept. 10 at home against Dallas.

Running back Eric Gray, the fifth-round pick, could be the No. 1 returner. Jordon Riley, the first of two seventh-round choices, has made a big impression in camp, while cornerback Gervarrius Owens is in the mix for a roster spot.

Assistant general manager Brandon Brown talked about the draft on Monday and gave a little more insight on why certain players were taken, and when.

“When you go back to June when we talked last, we talked about adding more guys that are smart, tough, dependable,” Brown said Monday. “It doesn’t guarantee them success, but it gives them an opportunity and a platform for success. So, I think when you look at the draft class, we added explosiveness, we talked about making a conscious effort of adding generators on the offensive side, getting more explosive on the defensive side, guys that fit our brand.”

Banks and Schmitz seemed no-brainers in the opening two rounds. The speedy Hyatt dropped in the draft despite catching 67 passes for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns for Tennessee, including five in a single game against Alabama.

The Giants didn’t hesitate when he was available in the third round. Some draft experts had New York taking him in either the first or second round.

Brown said the team studied Hyatt before the draft, going over the film and talking to him, but they also reached out to his coaches.

“He has more talent in his body than the role he was asked to play at Tennessee,” said Brown, now in his second season with the Giants.

While Hyatt played in the Southeastern Conference against top-level talent, Hawkins spent last season at Old Dominion of Sun Belt Conference, a non-Power Five league.

Brown said the first thing that stood out about Hawkins was his size. He’s 6-foot-3, long, fast, tough; the type of player defensive coordinator Wink Martindale wants. He also played well against the bigger schools such as Virginia and Coastal Carolina and has a chip on his shoulder coming through the JUCO ranks early in college.

“He doesn’t just like ball, he loves ball, and that he’s going to be a student of the game for us and those smart, tough, dependable mantras that we give, he’s another guy that embodies it,” Brown said. “He’s been taking to the coaching and we’re going to keep putting more on his plate.”

Riley wasn’t on the Giants’ radar until October, and Brown credits his scouting staff with finding the Oregon product. His size — 6-foot-5 and 315 pounds — got the scouts attention. He also was able to get a push against opposing offensive lines and he was a raw talent.

The North Carolina resident didn’t start playing football until he was a sophomore in high school. He was a power forward up to that point.

Brown admits there are some inconsistencies in Riley’s game.

“We see flashes, but you can’t replicate Jordon’s size,” Brown said. “There’s not just that many men walking on the world that have his size. So, it’s on us to kind of bridge that gap.”

CHIEFS: The Kansas City Chiefs know as well as any team in the NFL the importance of backup quarterbacks, and that makes the fact that Coach Andy Reid called the competition for the spot too close to call after practice noteworthy.

The Chiefs signed veteran Blaine Gabbert to fill the role of Chad Henne, who retired last season after five years as the primary backup to Patrick Mahomes.

But Gabbert has been pushed throughout camp by Shane Buechele, a former undrafted free agent and practice squad staple, and the duo continues to go back and forth heading into the Chiefs’ preseason finale.

DOLPHINS: Backup quarterback Mike White is in the NFL’s concussion protocol after team staff members noticed “irregularities” during Saturday’s preseason game at the Houston Texans, Coach Mike McDaniel said.

White entered the game for a series in the third quarter when Skylar Thompson was taken to the sideline to be evaluated for an injury.

McDaniel said there is not yet a timeline for White’s return, but the Dolphins will re-sign quarterback James Blackman, who began training camp with Miami but was recently cut.

Blackman will be available for Saturday’s preseason finale at Jacksonville, along with Thompson and Tua Tagovailoa.

JAGUARS: Defensive tackle DaVon Hamilton is “on the road to recovery” but remains away from the team while dealing with an undisclosed back issue.

Coach Doug Pederson said Hamilton is “still being monitored by the medical professionals in town.”

“Just making sure that he’s a hundred percent,” Pederson added. “Got a text message this morning that he’s doing much better and feeling better, so he’s definitely on the road to recovery.”

The Jaguars have provided few details about Hamilton’s situation, saying only that he “is dealing with a non-football-related medical issue with his back.”

