BASEBALL

The Portland Sea Dogs ended a three-game losing streak by beating the Rumble Ponies 2-1 Sunday in an Eastern League game at Binghamton, New York.

Grant Gambrell pitched six innings. allowing three hits and one run. He walked three and struck out five to improve to 6-3.

Portland broke a 1-1 tie in the seventh on an RBI single by Nick Yorke.

Blaze Jordan homered in the third.

Binghamton scored on an RBI triple by Agustin Ruiz in the fourth inning.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Aaron Rodgers’ Big Apple debut will come in the New York Jets’ preseason finale against the Giants next Saturday night.

The 39-year-old quarterback, who hasn’t played in an exhibition game since 2018 while with the Green Bay Packers, will start in the Jets’ final tuneup before the regular-season opener on Sept. 11 against the Buffalo Bills, according to a person with knowledge of the decision.

The four-time NFL MVP said this summer he would be open to playing a bit in the preseason as he begins his first season with the Jets after being acquired by New York from Green Bay in April.

BASKETBALL

WORLD CUP: USA Basketball dug deep to head to the World Cup with an unbeaten exhibition record.

Anthony Edwards scored 34 points, Austin Reaves and Tyrese Haliburton each added 16 and the U.S. rallied from a 16-point second-half deficit to beat Germany 99-91 in its final tuneup game at Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, before heading to the Philippines for the World Cup.

An 18-0 run in the final minutes saved the Americans, who finished the exhibition season 5-0.

Franz Wagner scored 17 points for Germany, which got 16 points and 10 assists from Dennis Schroder, and 14 points from Moritz Wagner. It became the first team this summer to take more than a four-point lead on the U.S. but couldn’t finish the win off.

ROAD RACING

FALMOUTH ROAD RACE: Wesley Kiptoo tied the course record in winning the Falmouth (Massachusetts) Road Race, and fellow Kenyan Hellen Obiri, the reigning Boston Marathon champion and two-time Olympic silver medalist, won the women’s race in the second-fastest time in the event’s 51-year history.

With temperatures in the low 70s and winds at her back, Obiri won in 35 minutes, 13 seconds to prevail by 19 seconds. Emily Sisson, of Providence, Rhode Island, was second in 35:32 — the fastest time ever by an American woman.

Kiptoo finished in 31:08, tying the course record set by Gilbert Okari in 2004. An NCAA champion at Iowa State, Kiptoo will make his marathon debut in Chicago in October.

GOLF

EUROPEAN TOUR/LPGA: American golfer Alexa Pano celebrated her 19th birthday by beating Gabriella Cowley of England on the third hole of a playoff to win the ISPS Handa World Invitational, and Daniel Brown wrapped up a five-shot victory in the men’s event at Ballymena, Northern Ireland.

Pano shot a 6-under 66 in the final round on the Galgorm course for a three-way tie with Cowley (70) and Germany’s Esther Henseleit (69) on 8-under totals of 281 in the tournament that is co-sanctioned by the European men’s tour and the LPGA Tour.

Cowley led after the third round but needed an eagle on the 18th to make the playoff, where Henseleit was eliminated on the first extra hole.

Cowley then missed a three-foot birdie putt for the win on the second playoff hole, and Pano took full advantage by making a birdie when the players returned to the par-five 18th for a third time.

Brown’s victory in the men’s event was a lot more straightforward as the Englishman led from day one and closed with a 69 for a 15-under total of 266, five shots clear of compatriot Alex Fitzpatrick.

TRACK & FIELD

WORLDS: Noah Lyles captured the 100-meter world championship, finishing in 9.83 seconds for a victory that reshuffled the deck for next year’s Olympics and cements him as the world’s No. 1 sprinter.

Fred Kerley didn’t make it out of the semifinal round and Lyles’ closest competition in the final came from Letsile Tebogo, a 20-year-old from Botswana, who finished in 9.873, .001 ahead of Britain’s Zharnel Hughes.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC: In his first bid for the UFC bantamweight title, Sean O’Malley stopped defending champion Aljamain Sterling 51 seconds into the second round of a scheduled five-round main event at UFC 292 at Boston on Saturday night.

