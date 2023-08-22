WOOLWICH – Jean E. (King) Wells, 81, of Woolwich, Maine, died Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at Midcoast Hospital in Brunswick following a brief illness.

She was born in Bath, daughter of Kenneth King and Kathryn (Crocker) Ames . She was an amazing woman who lived her life taking care of others. She was a fiercely loving mother who would brag to anyone who would listen about how proud she was of her children and grandchildren. She had a witty sense of humor, strong opinions about everything and a love of poker, bingo and all games played with family and friends. Jean could have written a book with the stories of her life, and you were lucky if she shared some with you.

Jean is survived by her children, Kathryn Wells of South Lyon, Michigan; Randy Wells, and his fiance, Danielle Varney, of Sidney, Maine; Terry Wells and his wife Kathleen Merrick, of Randolph, Maine and her daughter-in-law, Cathy Carmichael and her husband Paul of Litchfield, Maine. She is also survived by her cat, Handsome, whom she loved dearly. She is predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Clifford Wells formerly of West Gardiner, and her son, Donald Wells, formerly of Litchfield, Maine. She is also predeceased by her mother and father.

She is also survived by her grandchildren, Robert, Tiffany, Sarah, Zachary, Ryan, Bentley, Paytan, Dalilah; and great grandchildren Elijah, Isaiah, Grace, Gabriel, Destiny, Brooklyn, Brynn, Remington, Hunter, Mallory, Heath.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 25, 2023, at 1:30 p.m., at Cherry Hill Cemetery, West Gardiner.

To share your thoughts and condolences with the family, please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com.

