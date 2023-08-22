PORTLAND – Sandra Ann Dadiego, 81, passed away peacefully on Aug. 19, 2023, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough after a brief illness with her beloved husband and family by her side. She was born Nov. 20, 1941, to the late Thomas and Virginia (Waterhouse) Martin.

Sandra attended Cathedral Grammar School and was a 1960 graduate of Cathedral High School. She married her high school sweetheart, Patrick Dadiego, on Dec. 31, 1960. They settled in the Portland area and raised their three children. Sandra and Patrick celebrated 62 years of marriage last December.

Over the years, Sandra was employed in the medical services field by The Foundation of Blood Research, UNUM and Allergy and Asthma Associates. She enjoyed going out on the weekends dancing, knitting and LOVED TO SHOP. She also enjoyed traveling to New York City, on cruises and to Foxwoods. She adored her dogs, Molly and Buddy, and her cat, Kitty.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by a brother, Thomas. She is survived by her husband Patrick Dadiego and children, Kelly Proctor and her husband Peter, Michael Dadiego and his wife Sharon, and Karen Sturgeon and her husband Brian; her grandchildren Andrea, Brian, Joseph (wife Eliza), Nicole, Chandler and Callie; and her great-grandchildren Callen and Mack. She is also survived by her sisters Debbie Plummer and her husband Ralph and Lori Goulding and her husband James.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Maine Medical Center and the Gosnell House for the loving care that Sandra received while there. The family also sends a special thank you to Judy and Bruce Hall for their support to the family.

A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Cross Parish in South Portland on Thursday at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Brooklawn Memorial Park in Portland.

To offer condolences and share memories with the family please go to http://www.athutchins.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, 217 Landing Road,

Westbrook, ME 04092.

