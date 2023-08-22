CINCINNATI, Ohio – Bruce Thomas Cyr, 73, passed away Monday Aug. 7, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Bruce, the eldest son of Harold and Pearl Cyr, was born March 9, 1950, in Biddeford, Maine.

Bruce attended the Biddeford Public school system and after graduation he joined the United States Air Force. During this time he traveled throughout the United States and eventually was stationed in Germany. After his service in the Air Force, Bruce returned to Maine to earn his degree in Liberal Arts from the University of Maine. Bruce returned to Germany in 1978 to live and work until 1992. He loved traveling, skiing, and hiking all over Europe. When he returned in 1992, he settled in Cincinnati, Ohio but always enjoyed vacationing in Maine with his longtime companion Marcia Bail, now deceased.

Bruce is survived by his daughter Lindsey Cyr DeSalvo (husband Chris DeSalvo) of Bluffton, South Carolina; brother Rick Cyr (wife Debi Cyr) of Biddeford, Maine; sister Nancy Nitti (husband John Nitti) of Fort Lee, New Jersey. Bruce is also survived by his nieces and nephews Heather, Travis, and Gianna and several cousins throughout New England.

The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to the LM and Kohn and Company and Sharefax Credit Union where he worked during his time in Cincinnati. He had many colleagues he spoke very highly of throughout the years. Bruce was also an avid tennis player with many friends at The Indoor Tennis Club and Hyde Park Tennis Club where he spent most of his free time.

Donations can be made in Bruce’s honor to the Wounded Warrior Project at https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous