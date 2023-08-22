BATH – Janice Card Stevens, 81 of Pine Street, passed away on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at Hill House Assisted Living.

She was born in Bath on July 30, 1942, a daughter of Ralph and Bertha Presby Card. Janice attended local schools and graduated from Morse High School where she became the first woman to be on the golf team. She was also Mohiba Queen there.

Janice retired from the Georgetown post office after 30 years of service and received the key to the town from then Governor Angus King.

She loved to play golf and was an avid bird watcher.

Janice loved her family dearly and is survived by her beloved husband, Cyril J. Stevens; a son Dale Stevens and his wife Kimberly and their four children, Carrie, Joseph, James and Jack.; four granddaughters, Ceaira, Arcadia, Zoey, and Illana; and four great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Mountainside Cemetery in Georgetown at 11 a.m., on Thursday August 24. To share your thoughts and condolences with the family please visit http://www.desmondfuneralhomes.com.