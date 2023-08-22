YARMOUTH – Michael Flaherty, 71 of Yarmouth, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday Aug. 15, 2023, at his residence.

He was born in Portland, on Dec. 21, 1951, a son of Louis D. and Lugri (Colello) Flaherty.

Michael was educated in Portland schools, and was a graduate of Portland High School, class of 1970.

He was married for 35 years to Joan (Hutchins) Flaherty.

After graduation he served with the Air Force National Guard Reservist. He was a private in the Portland Fire Department from Sept. 3, 1974, until his retirement Oct. 30, 1998. He always said the fire department was the best job in the world. The majority of his time was spent on Munjoy Hill. He always said Munjoy Hill should be called God’s country. In 1988 Michael was honored with Firefighter of the Year for saving a man from a fire, May 23, 1987. Michael’s best friend Greg Barnes had nicknames for everyone in the fire department and Michael’s was “Artie” which Michael loved. He loved his job and the guys. He loved the New York Yankees and could watch Braveheart, Gladiator and Armageddon for hours. He loved any kind of music but his favorite was: “What A Wonderful World.”

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by brother Mark, sister-in-law Gina Flaherty. Survivors in addition to his wife Joan (Hutchins) Flaherty are son Michael of Yarmouth, stepson Barry Hutchins and daughter Ashley Flaherty, brothers, Raymond and Louis Flaherty and sister Catherine (Kate) Young and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family would like to thank the EMS Firefighters and the Police Dept of Yarmouth for such a fast, professional and caring response.

There will be no visiting hours of service. A celebration of life will be announced. To offer condolences and share memories with the family. Please go to http://www.athutchins.com .﻿