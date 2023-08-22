BRUNSWICK – Marguerite D. Smith, 92, was born on May 10, 1931, and passed away on Aug. 16, 2023. She was the daughter of the late Frank and Blanche Atwood and was also predeceased by her son Danny Smith and her four siblings. She is survived by her son Paul and his wife Leeann, son Ronald, and her daughter Tammy Carter and her husband Shawn as well as by her beloved kitty, Ellie Mae. She held various careers and her interests were her family, friends, church, music, fishing and reading.

Services will be held at the East Brunswick Baptist Church, 83 Farley Road, Brunswick on Saturday, August 26, at 2 p.m.

Condolences may be shared at FuneralAlternatives.net.

In lieu of flowers please make donations in her honor to the East Brunswick Baptist Church, PO Box 336, Brunswick, ME 04011.