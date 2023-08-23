GORHAM – Reeta Harmon, 60, of Gorham, passed away unexpectedly of sepsis at Mercy Hospital on June 25, 2023, surrounded by family. Born Aug. 18, 1962 in Long Beach, Calif. to Clay Peris and Reeta Lujan, Reeta had four siblings, Robin, Nancy, Greg, and Robert, and two half-siblings, Risa and Debi. She loved to dance and was a self-taught musician.

Reeta married Valentino Casarez, Jr. and had five children, Cynthia, Matthew, Christopher, Frank, and Adrian. Life had other plans for Reeta and she became a single mom. She loved her children with all her heart, working three jobs while going to school and playing piano for her church. Reeta could find the silver lining in any situation, always positive and upbeat and involved herself in charity work. Reeta’s health became problematic and she moved to Maine.

Reeta married the love of her life, Steven Harmon, in 2011 and lived in Standish. He became ill with cancer and she took care of him until he passed away in 2017. Reeta then moved to Gorham.

Reeta endured many challenges in life, but she never let that test her faith with God or break her joyous spirit. Reeta was a Christian woman who lived her life for God, always helping anyone and everyone. She loved spending time with her grandkids, Alyssa, Dee, Kai, Aaliyah, Alannah, Ariah, Isaiah, Jordan, Arya, Adrian Jr., and Isaiah. She was always willing to help family, friends and neighbors. She was always quick with a joke, a prayer, or a shoulder whenever anyone needed it. She was an amazing woman and she will be sorely missed.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 10 a.m. at Wilson Funeral Home, 24 Shaker Rd. in Gray, followed by a graveside service at 12 p.m. at Farris Cemetery in Cumberland.