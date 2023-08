Clark, Priscilla Anne 90, of Sebago, July 30, on Hilton Head Island, S.C. Visit 10 a.m., Service 11 a.m., Sept. 2, Dolby-Blais-Segee Funeral Home, Westbrook, and Reception 12-2 p.m., The Stockhouse Restaurant, Westbrook.

