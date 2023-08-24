WESTBROOK – Jeffrey Powell Strickland, 58, passed away peacefully of natural causes, at his home on Aug. 14, 2023.

He was born in Kittery on May 29, 1965, the son of James and Shirley Strickland, and grew up on U.S. Air Force bases across the country and in Okinawa. The family eventually settled in Mechanic Falls where Jeff finished grammar school and enrolled in Edward Little High School.

Patience was never his strong suit, and at the age of 17 he decided he had had enough of school, and dropped out to join the military. After completing his GED, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving with the 82nd Airborne Division where he made sergeant in four years.

The Army apparently convinced him that school might not be so bad after all, and in 1989 he graduated Cum Laude from the University of Southern Maine with a B.A. in Geography and Anthropology. In 1993, he obtained a Juris Doctor from Franklin Pierce Law Center (now known as University of New Hampshire School of Law).

He remained active in the military, enrolling in ROTC at USM and serving with the Army Reserve, ultimately retiring at the rank of lieutenant colonel. During his service, he deployed to war zones three times, including Grenada in 1983, Iraq in 2005, and Afghanistan in 2008. At the time of his death, he was a hearings examiner for the State of Maine DHHS, a position he had held for 20 years.

Jeff was a member of the VFW Post 6859 in Portland, American Legion Post 197 in Westbrook, Tyrian Lodge #73 of the Masons, and OddFellows Fraternity Lodge #6.

Jeff had many interests, and seemed to know something about everything. He was a self-taught musician, mechanic, carpenter, scuba diver, and jack of all trades, but of all his accomplishments, he remained proudest of his jump wings and his time in the 82nd. We will miss his quick wit, unique humor, and kind heart.

Jeff is survived by his brother, Don Strickland, his wife Dorothy, and their daughter Susie, of Gardiner; his sister, Pamela Luckenbaugh and her husband Ray of Pennsylvania; nieces Jamie Raffensberger and Julie Rosier and their families; cousins in Maine and in the south; and many wonderful and kind friends.

A memorial service is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Wednesday Aug. 30 at Dolby Blais & Segee Funeral Home 35 Church St., Westbrook, followed by a Gathering of Remembrance at the VFW Post 6859 in Portland. Interment will be at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mt Vernon Rd, Augusta at 10 a.m. on Thursday Aug. 31. To express condolences or to participate in Jeffrey’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

