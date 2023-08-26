SAN DIEGO, Calif. – How does a mother write an obituary for her daughter? It has taken me three years.

Alex passed on to the spiritual world Aug. 26, 2020 at Scripps Hospital in San Diego, Calif. from complications of an aggressive cancer. She was born at home on Home Avenue in Vermont to Linda deLaBruere and Chris Bethel. She loved her short time there visiting with family, especially her cousin, Shayne. However, she turned 3 on Peaks Island where she was raised. She loved the ocean, exploring, adventures and sunsets which stayed with her throughout her life.

Alex was an avid reader, loved writing, musicals, singing, playing the violin and jumping from high cliffs and the dock into water. She was in the musical “Sox” at the Peaks Island School. She loved sports as well, playing baseball, travel soccer, tennis. Alex had an incredible love for animals and first became an ethical vegetarian at the age of 5, refusing to even wear leather or use products tested on animals. She even won the Presidential Award for Academic Excellence. Putting Alex into a mold was not possible.

She went on to King Middle School and Portland High School. After graduation she to moved to Portland and worked at various restaurants where she began learning about food, wine and the hospitality industry. She met new friends and her love for rock climbing and travel began.

She loved and got married, moved to San Diego, Calif., had her heart broken and divorced. Her love of travel, adventure and rock climbing grew stronger after that. She was known for her kindness and generosity, having an open door policy and helping many in need. Alex had an impact on so many people with her smile, openness, kindness always wishing them the best, even at the end in ICU. She was also known for wearing a dress with flip flops and a flannel shirt (can’t take the Maine out of her).

In Alex’s short 26 years on this earth, she had many wonderful experiences and lived her life to the fullest; for that I am grateful. I am fortunate to have had her as my daughter. She taught me how to see things with new eyes and will be forever in my heart.

She was predeceased by too many to mention who also carry her in their hearts from both the east and west coast.

Life

If there was no life,

there would be no you.

Life is a miricle no mater what you think. Shall life give you corage or stranth.

No mater what gift you get life is your miricle.

by Alexandra deLaBruere (age 6)

Those who wish to honor Alex on her third new

birthday may do so by donating to your local Humane society or by donating blood or platelets in her name

