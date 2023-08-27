WINDHAM – Ann Marie Leary, 61, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday Aug. 22, 2023. Born on June 12, 1962, in Stafford, Conn., she was the beloved daughter of Wallace and Jeanne (Cyr) Cormier.

Ann dedicated her career to the Bank of Boston, where she served as a branch manager. Following her banking career, she worked with special needs children before moving to Scarborough where she committed herself to raising her two boys and dogs. She was loved by everyone and could often be found with her family and dogs at Higgins Beach, an all-time favorite place of hers.

Ann was preceded in death by her sisters, Gayle Cormier and Lena Cormier.

She is survived by her mother, Jeanee Cormier; her children, Michael Leary, his wife Courtney, and their daughter Wellsley, of South Portland; as well as her son, Paul of Gorham. She also leaves behind her partner of 18 years, Blaine Rich, of Windham; and his children Megan Wescott, her husband Andrew, and their children Aidan and Andrew Jr.; as well as Ryan Rich and his wife Joanna. Ann is also survived by her brothers Mark Cormier, Patrick Cormier, and John Cormier; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews; and 72 first cousins.

An hour of visitation will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday Aug. 31, at the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 434 River Rd., Windham. Following visitation, a graveside service will be held at 2:30 p.m. at Arlington Cemetery, North Windham. Following burial a celebration of Ann’s life will be held at the Microtel 965 Roosevelt Trail, Windham.

Please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com to express condolences or participate in Ann’s online tribute.

Those wishing to remember Ann may make donations in her name to the:

Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland

217 Landing Rd.

Westbrook, ME 04092

