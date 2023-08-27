CAPE ELIZABETH – Born Oct. 21, 1933 in Boston, Mass. to Lucy Carnegie Sprague and Phineas Shaw Sprague.

Millicent Sprague Monks, known for her advocacy on mental health and founding The Ram Island Dance Company, died Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Cape Elizabeth. She was 89 years old. Milly passed away with her loving husband of 69 years at her side after a long battle with Alzheimer.

Milly is survived by her husband, Robert A. G. Monks; her children, Robert C. S. Monks and Melinda C. Monks; her grandchildren Max and Mariah Monks and Megan Bayra; her great-grandchildren, Sofia, Ollie and Marcus.

Milly attended the Windsor School, Foxcroft School, Sarah Lawrence College, and The New England College of Music. While Milly was a very private person, she was dedicated to supporting her creative community. She was passionately dedicated to the arts and was blessed with a great voice both vocal and in her writing. Milly wrote a libretto, “The Witches of Salem”, an opera performed at the Kennedy Center where she was a director.

Later in life, she became a non-denominational minister and subsequently had the joyous opportunity to marry a number of her close friends.

Milly was also a practitioner of transcendental meditation which contributed to her already expansive mind and sense of well-being. Milly took great pride in and was lauded for her outspoken advocacy on mental health issues. Milly authored two books, “Prinny’s Dream” and the “Song of Three Islands”, the latter of which recounted her personal challenges with mental health. She received the 1976 Deborah Morton Society Award from the University of New England for her public service and leadership.

Milly was known by her family and friends for her sly sense of humor and her compassion for others. She was a prolific and creative writer of poems and short stories which she shared with her children and grandchildren.

Milly will be sadly missed and will forever remain in our hearts.

