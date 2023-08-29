WESTBROOK – Paul Levesque, 67, of Westbrook, passed away peacefully on Aug. 25, 2023.

Born to Lucien and Irene Levesque, owners of Sim’s Restaurant, Paul grew up in Auburn. One of eight children, Paul loved and adored his immediate and extended family. Together with his beloved wife Claire Ormsby Levesque, they built a life in Westbrook. Friend to all, Paul never forgot a face. Charming, charismatic and genuine, his gift was connecting people together creating communities of friends. Paul’s exuberant love of life showed up in his enthusiasm for the outdoors and adventure. He was an amazing cook and liked nothing more than to show up in a friend’s kitchen to cook a great meal and share stories. His favorite phrase was, “food is love”.

Paul is survived by his wife Claire Ormsby Levesque, their pets Abby and Lyla; his siblings, Carol Higgins, Julie Levesque, Louise Nunn, Chuck Levesque, Anne Levesque Boynton, their husbands and wives; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Peter Levesque, sister Michele Levesque; as well as his parents

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at 5 p.m., at United Methodist Church, 439 Park Ave, Auburn, Maine, 04210.

Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, http://www.mainefuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland http://www.arlgp.org/ also https//ipffoundation.org.donate

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous