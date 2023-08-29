PORTLAND – John David Burley, 89, of Portland, Maine, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2023, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on Feb. 24, 1934, in Detroit, Mich. John was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.

John dedicated 20 years of his life to serving his country in the United States Air Force. While in the Air Force, John had deployments all over the world and served his country proudly during the Korean and Vietnam Wars. John’s education included time at the Air Force Institute of Technology where he further developed his skills and knowledge. His military associations were a significant part of his life, and he took great pride in his service. After serving in the United States Air Force for 20 years, John retired and embarked on a career at Sears and Roebuck at the Maine Mall. He became well known for his friendly and honest service always going above and beyond to assist his customer.

John had a passion for traveling and enjoyed visiting Florida and Ireland. In his leisure time, he loved playing golf and tending to his orchids. Over the years, the family home in Deering Center became the location of many family gatherings and Sunday football. It was never a secret when John was ready for the night to end. He immediately gave “the night is over look” and everyone cleared out.

One of John’s evening rituals included nightly walks on Ludlow Street. John became lovingly known as “The Mayor of Ludlow” due to his frequent stops to talk with neighbors along the way.

John is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Loretta (Colucci) Burley; his son David Cathey and wife Sandy of Carrollton, Texas, his daughter Ann Marie Burley and her partner Debora Coutinho of Dover, NH, Susan Connolly of Largo, Fla., and Kitty Barnes of Portland. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents, Ethel and stepfather George Robinson, and his brothers, Gary Robinson and George Robinson, all of Canton, Ohio.

Our family would like to extend special thanks and appreciation for the continuous care provided by his loving daughter, Kitty Barnes, granddaughter Mia Gallant, our dear friends, Bobbi Mullins, Colleen Jones, and the staff of Northern Lights Hospice.

Arrangements for John’s services are being handled by Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, located at 199 Woodford St. Portland, Maine. A graveside service will be held at Calvary Cemetery, 1461 Broadway, South Portland on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at 12 p.m.

Online condolences may be shared with his family at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com.

John will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous