HARPSWELL – Calvin H. Hooker, 92, of Pinkham Point Road died Thursday, August 24, at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick.
He was born in Goshen, N.Y. March 22, 1931, the son of Charles and Eva Hooker. He attended Princeton University, served in the Army and graduated from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. On March 25, 2006 he was blessed to marry Connie Lewis.
Mr. Hooker was a Professor of Engineering at New England College in Henniker, NH for many years. He was a long-time member of the Concord Chorale, was very active in community theater, enjoyed writing, and expressing his views. His passion for travel ultimately led him to starting the company Adventures in Language and Culture in his retirement years as he derived such pleasure from leading groups abroad. At 82 years old he also proudly walked the Camino de Santiago. He was a man of great faith and enjoyed the honor of being a Lector at St. Charles Borromeo in Brunswick and St. Katharine Drexel in Harpswell.
He is survived by his wife Connie; three children; and two grandchildren.
His wife and family extend heartfelt thanks to Dr. Sandra Stevens of Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick, Dr. Christopher W. Meserve of Topsham and Dr. Joseph Delehanty of Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, NY. He received outstanding care from them all.
Services will be held on Thursday, August 31 at 11 a.m. at St. Katharine Drexel Church, Harpswell.
Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick, where condolences memories and photos may be shared with the family at http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com
Memorial donations may be made in his name to:
St. John’s Catholic School Tuition Scholarship Fund
37 Pleasant St.
Brunswick, ME 04011
