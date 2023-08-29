FREEPORT – Candace Ruth Smith, 64, of Freeport, passed away August 23, 2023 after a long illness. A lifelong Mainer she was born in Portland, Maine to Lawrence and Betty Lou White. Her childhood was spent in South Freeport and she eventually settled in Freeport with her husband Paul E. Smith. Between the two of them they blended a family of five children together.

Candy was a dedicated mother and homemaker. Depending on the season, she could be found working her two horses and enjoying the summers with her children outside, or calmly watching the snow fall knitting and crocheting blankets for her grandchildren in the company of her dogs. Candy was an amazing cook and loved having family around serving home cooked meals at gatherings and every holiday. She and Paul built a peaceful life together enjoying each other’s company taking care of their farm home. Once all the children had left the home they added a goat and geese to the household and would laugh at the antics of the lead goose Everette and eventually Blue(the better of the two).

Candy will be missed dearly by her family. She is survived by her husband Paul E. Smith; children Julia Morreale, and James Morreale, her stepchildren Shelley Moreshead, and Frank Smith; and her sister Lynda Ahmed. She was predeceased by her son Paul E. Smith JR.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Lindquist Funeral Home 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth, Maine on Thursday August 31, from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. followed by a reception. Burial will occur at a later date.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at http://www.LindquistFuneralHome.com for the Smith family.

