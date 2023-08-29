KENNEBUNK – Robert Eugene Lewia passed away August 27, 2023 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough following a period of declining health.

﻿Robert was born on Dec. 15, 1934 to Eugene and Stella (Plourde) Lewia in Skowhegan. They moved to Freeport and eventually settled in Kennebunk. He graduated from Kennebunk High School, Class of 1953. While attending Saco Lowell Apprenticeship program he met and married the love of his life, Patricia Ursula Colpitts, on May 4, 1957.

﻿Robert had several manufacturing and managerial positions at Keuffel & Esser in Kennebunk, General Electric in Auburn, and Morningstar Corporation in Kennebunk. He was in the Army Reserves in the early 1960s. He was a youth baseball and football coach in the Kennebunk Little League and Youth Football programs, coaching his own sons and many others. He served on athletic and music boosters in the Kennebunk schools.

﻿He began a long commitment in the 1970s to the then Kennebunk School District by serving on the school board, helping to organize MSAD no. 71 in 1972. In the late 1980s he was hired as Business Manager of MSAD no. 71. He oversaw the construction of 3 new schools in MSAD no. 71: Middle School of the Kenebunks; Sea Road School; and Kennebunk Elementary School. He served the district until his retirement in 2005. He and Patricia were supportive of all their family’s endeavors. Be they watching their own children from the sidelines, the edge of the mat, or in the audience at a performance at KHS, their pride in family was palpable. They expanded this tradition (and their wardrobe) by attending events in Wells once their extended family was entrenched in that community.

﻿Many will remember seeing Bob around town, in whatever vehicle he drove, with the license plate: POPOP10, identifying his pride in having 10 grandchildren (in order of appearance): Stephen, Nathan, Christopher, Katelyn, Patrick, Kelsey, Meaghan, Stephanie, Emily, and Mackenzie. They, in turn, have added six great-grandchildren to the family, with three more on the way.

﻿In addition to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, he is survived by his wife of 66 years; his sons Bruce (Jennifer), Stephen (Mary), Mark (Annette), and Scott (Shelley) and his daughter Jennifer; his brother and sister-in-law, Richard and Donna Lewia; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law John and Anita Colpitts; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents; as well as his sister and brother-in-law, Frances and Lloyd Robinson.

﻿Visitation will be held from 9 – 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023 at Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, where a Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Hope Cemetery, Kennebunk.

To share a memory or leave a message of condolence please visit Robert’s Book of Memories Page at http://www.bibberfuneral.com.

﻿In lieu of flowers,

we suggest a donation in Robert’s name to:

Gosnell Memorial

Hospice House

11 Hunnewell Rd.

Scarborough, ME 04074 or:

St. Andre Health Care

407 Pool St #9716

Biddeford, ME 04005

