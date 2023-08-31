GORHAM – Rita D. Weimer, 83, of Gorham, passed away peacefully Monday Aug. 28, 2023 at the Gosnell Hospice House.

She was born Nov. 4, 1939 in Westbrook, the daughter of Charles Forrest and Nancy (Ballou) Dickinson and has resided in this area all of her life. She graduated from Scarborough High School and married George Weimer, Sr. in 1957. Their family grew quickly and by the time Rita was 26 years old, she had four young children under her watchful care.

An excellent seamstress, she would make their clothing and create a cozy home with home-made curtains, drapes, and other niceties. Following a time on Allen Avenue in Portland, they moved to Standish where eventually Rita became a teacher’s assistant in the local schools. Though she and George divorced in 1977, the family remained close-knit and largely local to Southern Maine.

In 1977, she moved to Gorham where she remained for the rest of her life. After working for a time at Dodge Oil Company in Gorham, she took up a job at UNUM that would sustain the rest of her long professional career. After she retired from UNUM in 1998, she remained in Gorham and lived independently until very recently.

Her life was defined by her faith, her family, and her friends. She was an active member of Galilee Baptist Church in Gorham, which she adored. Earlier in her life, she was a parishioner at First Baptist Church in Portland. She spent much of her time in retirement caring for and visiting her children and many grandchildren. She loved to attend their many dance recitals and sporting events. Her watchful care of others extended to her own mother, Nancy Dickinson, who recently turned 103. She was also very active in the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. Gregarious by nature, Rita could often be found hosting others for a cup of tea.

Members of her family include her children, Karen Varney and husband Thomas of Gorham, Mark Weimer of Bangor, Brian Weimer and his wife Caroline of McLean, Va.; eight grandchildren, including Chelsea Tarr and her husband Jason, Kelly Beckett and her husband Cody, Matthew Weimer, Patrick Weimer, Abigail Weimer, Adam Weimer, Charlotte Weimer and Lillian Weimer; her mother, Nancy Dickinson of Biddeford; her daughter-in-law, Trish Weimer McLellan; siblings Dolly Dickinson of Montecito, Calif., Charles Dickinson, III and his wife Patty of Scarborough, and John Dickinson and his wife Tammy of Scarborough; and nieces and nephews. She especially adored her three great-grandchildren, Benjamin and Lucas Tarr, and Ellsworth James “EJ” Weimer.

She was predeceased by her son, George Weimer in 2004.

The funeral service will be held on Friday Sept. 1 at 11 a.m. at the Galilee Baptist Church, 317 Main St., Gorham. A reception will immediately follow the service in the parish hall.

In lieu of flowers, Rita wished for contributions to be made to her favorite charity, Samaritan’s Purse.

