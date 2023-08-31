FALMOUTH – Solange Heloise Fortin passed away peacefully at Sedgewood Commons in Falmouth on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023.

﻿She was born on Feb. 27, 1927, the daughter of Louis Philip and Josephine Lebel St. Onge.

﻿Solange graduated from St. John’s School and then Brunswick High School, class of 1945 where she was a member of the National Honor Society. During her high school years, she worked at Senter’s department store.

On June 26, 1948, she married the love of her life, Francois G. Fortin. During their early years of marriage, Solange worked as a telephone switchboard operator, and was working the night that automatic dial system was implemented in this area. She then became a stay-at-home Mom for the next 12 years; at this time, she also took care of her parents. In 1965, she went back to work at Senter’s. She left there for two years in the early 1970s to work at Cottle’s. After those years, she returned to Senter’s and continued her employment there until she retired in 1992.

After her retirement, Solange and Frank enjoyed 15 wonderful years of traveling with friends and entertaining their friends and family at home.

Her husband, Frank, passed away in 2007. She was predeceased by her parents; her two brothers, Rev. Louis M. St. Onge and George D. St. Onge and his wife Doris. Frank’s two brothers and eight sisters also predeceased her.

Solange is survived by her two daughters, Patricia “Pat” Folger and her husband Marty, Maureen Krpata and her husband Larry, and a son, Mark Fortin and his wife Christine. She leaves three grandsons and their spouses, Chris and Nicole Folger, Sean and Alicia Folger, and Peter Greeley with his partner, Katlyn Williams. She also leaves two step-grandchildren, Tania (Nedik) Carpentier and her husband Al, and Jonathan Nedik and his wife Bree; five great-grandchildren include Alyssa and Gillian Folger, Lane Folger, Grace Carpentier, and Isaiah Nedik. There are several nieces and nephews as well; and Frank’s remaining sister, Flavia Dudley.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 11 a.m. at St. John The Baptist Church, Pleasant Street, Brunswick. A Committal Service will be held Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. at Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Mt. Vernon Road, Augusta. There will be no visiting hours.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Sedgewood Commons for the care that was given to Solange since May, and to the wonderful staff at Sunnybrook and Avita where she lived for the past eight years.

Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home where condolences, memories and photos maybe shared with the family at http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com

Donations may be made in her memory to

St. John’s Catholic School

37 Pleasant St.

Brunswick, ME 04011; or

Mid Coast Humane Society

5 Industrial Pkwy

Brunswick, ME 04011

