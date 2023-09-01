UNION – Lyle Burgess Cramer, 80, passed away Aug. 30, 2023 from the “long goodbye” of Alzheimer’s Disease at Sussman House in Rockport.

He was born May 14, 1943, the son of Burgess Cramer and Georgia Norwood.

Lyle was predeceased by his son, Brian; and a sister Jean Leavitt.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jan Blethen Cramer; son, Bruce; brother, Keith; and grandchildren, Abbie and Jack. He leaves several cousins, including Richard Niles of Union; nieces and nephews Kathy Leavitt, Tracey Wing and Tim Cramer; in-laws include sisters Johnna Brazier and Joyce Raychard and brothers Will and Rand Blethen; nieces and nephews Cressica Brazier, Shireen Cassol, Bethany Lindsey, Greg Raychard, Kara Wu, Deven Blethen and Andrew Blethen. Lyle also leaves two special people, his neighbor, Jerome Morris and dearest friend, Holly DeYoung.

Lyle grew up with his mom, siblings, and extended family on Norwood family farm in North Union. His dad died when Lyle was 5, but his mom was able to keep the farm going with family help. They raised egg laying hens, had a dairy cow, large vegetable gardens, cut wood, and managed blueberry fields. Lyle, an avid hunter, “harvested” many deer on the property. He belonged to 4-H and attended Methodist Youth Fellowship.

After graduating from Union High School, Lyle attended the University of Maine in Orono, receiving a B.S. in Education and a Masters in Guidance and Counseling. It was there that he met his future wife, Jan. He was a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity.

After marrying Jan in October 1968, they moved to Westbrook where they lived for over 40 years. Lyle worked as a guidance counselor at Cape Elizabeth Junior High for 32 years, and upon retiring, worked part time at L.L.Bean.

Lyle and Jan became parents of identical twin sons, Brian and Bruce, in June of 1971. Being a family man, Lyle participated in Mothers of Twins Club, PTAs, Band Boosters, and active in Boy Scout leadership. He was also active in the First Baptist Church in Westbrook.

Lyle was involved in civic and political activities in Westbrook and Cumberland County. He was a Westbrook Alderman (City Counselor) for many years, a Cumberland County Commissioner, and on the new Cumberland County Jail Committee, on the Board of Mission Possible Teen Center in Westbrook, and was President of the Board of PROP.

Lyle didn’t change his stripes when retiring to Union in 2009-10. He quickly became involved in the Union Area Chamber of Commerce (as a blueberry grower) and the Pen Bay Chamber of Commerce, the Union Area Historical Society, the Mathew’s Museum, Trustee of the Union Fair, active in Union’s Founder’s Day, and a Union Selectman. He became active in the Peoples United Methodist Church in Union. He was also a life-long member of the Masons, most recently with the Union Masonic Lodge #31.

Lyle continued to be an avid gardener throughout his life, as well as a hunter and fisherman. He and Jan made many trips snowmobiling with cousin, Richard and wife Elaine to northern Maine, at their camp, ice fishing. He was a Master Maine Guide, taking family on yearly camping trips, guiding groups up the Allagash Waterway and

giving historic canoe tours on Seven Tree Pond. The highlight for Lyle was a successful moose hunt in 2018.

Lyle was a quiet man with a sense of humor. A man of few words who imparted wisdom and entertaining stories. He was calm, a mediator, and a voice of reason. He will be missed.

Family and friends are invited to visit from 6 to 8 p.m, Wednesday, Sept. 6 at Peoples United Methodist Church, 21 Depot Rd., Union, where a celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 7. Interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Union.

Arrangements are in the care of Burpee, Carpenter & Hutchins Funeral Home, 110 Limerock St., Rockland. To share a memory or condolence with the Cramer family, please visit their Book of Memories at http://www.bchfh.com.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made

to either, the

Alzheimer’s Disease Research

22512 Gateway Center Dr.

Clarksburg, MD 20871

or the

People’s United

Methodist Church

P.O. Box 105

Union, ME 04862