BRUNSWICK – Elizabeth Norris Mace, 94, died peacefully, Aug. 18, 2023, with the expert help and care of CHANS Health and Hospice of Brunswick.

She is survived by her sons John Lansing Mace Jr. and his wife Nancy Plunkett of Burlington, Vt., Stephen Roswell Mace and his wife Karen Herigstad Mace of Georgetown; her grandson, Schuyler Garvin Mace of Sitka, Alaska; and her daughter, Cynthia Gordon Mace of Manhattan, N.Y. Her family was with her as she died, including her honorary son, Bill Lewis, of Costa Mesa, Calif.

Born in 1929, Betsy lived from birth to marriage in one of the very few, year-round homes on the shores of Oconomowoc Lake, Wis. She went through its school system until high school when she attended Milwaukee Downer Seminary (now part of University School – Milwaukee.) She was well known as one of the best competitive sailors of The Oconomowoc Lake Club Fleet. Betsy graduated from Vassar College, Poughkeepsie, N.Y., class of 1950, with a degree in Political Science.

She married John Lansing Mace of Springfield, Mass. on Thanksgiving weekend in 1950. Thanksgiving is still the family’s favorite holiday. With youngsters in tow, John and Betsy moved from Ohio to Maine, New Jersey, Wisconsin, and in 1963 they settled in San Marino, Calif. until the kids finished high school. They moved east again to New Jersey before finally returning to Maine in retirement.

Betsy always wanted to be a lawyer or a pilot. That sense of adventure took her to Jerusalem, Iceland, Africa and more. Her acumen and deep commitment to her community resulted in a rewarding life in health care. She was an EKG tech for Huntington Memorial Hospital, an EMT driver for Bernardsville, N.J. and a 20-year volunteer in both the ICU and ER for Brunswick’s Mid Coast Hospital.

She was full of surprises. She played the bugle and loved to play bridge. We celebrate those surprises, her practicality, humor, and kindness. We learn from her the embrace of the world in all its imperfection. We did not inherit her love of tennis or golf, but will carry the life lesson that curiosity and activity forge all connections.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to CHANS Home Health and Hospice will help continue this valuable service to the Brunswick region. https://www.chanshomehealth.com/