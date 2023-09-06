SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. – With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Bryer Cagle, a beacon of kindness and unity, who left us on Sept. 2, 2023. Born on August 28, 1992, Bryer’s life was a testament to the power of compassion and connection. He had an innate ability to bring hearts together, illuminating the world around him with warmth and genuine care.

Bryer leaves behind a loving family who cherished his presence in their lives: His devoted brother, Tucker Miles; his nurturing mother, Doris Field Miles; his adored mamaw, Jodie Cagle; many loving uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews; and numerous other passionate family members and friends. He joins a host of angels in heaven, including his beloved father, Tommy Cagle; his cherished Omi, Inge Field; his admired papaw, Wesley Field; and other committed family members.

In his final moments, Bryer was surrounded by friends and family sharing wonderful memories, showcasing the essence of who he was – a unifying force even in the most challenging times. Bryer’s warm heart and vibrant energy will forever resonate with all who had the privilege of knowing him. We take comfort in the thought that he is now reunited with loved ones who have gone before him, and his spirit will forever shine down on us.

A Celebration of Life will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, at Norma Dan Hotel in Pigeon Forge, officiated by Phil Arlinghaus. The family of Bryer invites you to wear something from your favorite sports team in his honor.

In lieu of flowers,

donations can be made to:

Smoky Mountain

Children’s Home

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous