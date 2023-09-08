PHIPPSBURG – Charles M. Holbrook Jr., 59, of Phippsburg passed away on Thursday, August 31, 2023 at his residence surrounded by family. He was born in Bath on Nov. 3, 1963, a son of Charles M Holbrook Sr and Rosalyn F Holbrook (Burgess). He attended Phippsburg Schools and graduated from Morse High School.

Over the years, Charles was known for being a jack of all trades. Working for his father’s car dealership, Holbrooks Auto Sales in Phippsburg to working at BIW. Charles also owned The Dancing Bear Boutique with the mother of his children Barbara Hagerthy-Holbrook. Charles could always be found in his garage doing mechanic work for his friends and family but his favorite job was being the best stay at home dad.

He was a member of the Bath Lodge of Elks. He enjoyed four wheeling, snowmobiling, camping, riding his mountain bike and working on anything with a motor. Charles especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Charles was predeceased by his father Charles M Holbrook Sr. He is survived by his mother, Rosalyn Holbrook of Phippsburg; one son, Brent Holbrook of Phippsburg, one daughter, Liz Holbrook and her boyfriend Andrew Koehling of Phippsburg, his long-lost son, Tanner Scott of Phippsburg; two sisters, Edie Ballard-Darling and Charlotte Holbrook-Fitch, both of Phippsburg; one nephew, nieces; aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.

A celebration of his life will be held at his home, 197 Main Rd. in Phippsburg for anyone who would like to attend on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at 3 p.m. with an Elks service at 4 p.m. A private burial will be at morning side cemetery in Phippsburg at a later date.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.

﻿

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous