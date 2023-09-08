GEORGETOWN – Julia F. Moulton of Georgetown went to Heaven on Saturday, Sept. 2, a week shy of her 98th birthday.

She was born Sept. 10, 1925 in Manhattan, N.Y., the daughter of Emma and Charles Frey. She grew up in New York City and graduated Queens College at the age of 18 with a double major in Theology and Economics. (I know, right?)

Upon graduation, Julie went to work at AT&T and quickly moved up the ranks to a management position, where she stayed until meeting Tom Moulton, who experienced a billing error on his phone bill but was polite enough on the telephone that Julie agreed to meet him for lunch. Taking customer service to a whole new level, she married him two years later, and in 1961 moved permanently to Georgetown, where Tom had his roots.

Julie technically died of respiratory failure, but those who knew her suspect that after 98 years, her heart was simply exhausted from loving so many people so very much for so very long. She loved her family, her friends, her friends’ children, and her pets…along with her family’s friends, and their friends and children and pets. She loved the tranquility of her Georgetown backyard and the woodland critters that traversed it, dark chocolate, and the sound of whip-poor-wills in the evening. Most of all, she loved Jesus, and strove to make her life a testimony to His love.

Known as “The Prayer Warrior” by the congregation of the Five Islands Baptist Church, Julie was active there from the day she arrived in Georgetown until just a few weeks before her death. She loved the congregation, being a witness for the Lord, the hymns, the Bible verses and especially the little ones dressed as shepherds & wise men in the Christmas pageant.

Her passing was as peaceful and graceful as her life had been, surrounded by the family, friends, and pets who she so genuinely and deeply adored with all her heart, making it enormously easy for all of them to love her right back.

Fly high, beloved Mother, Prayer Warrior and friend.

Julie was predeceased by her parents, her husband Thomas Moulton, her twin sister Dorothy Frey, and her dearest friend Hilda Hardcastle. She is survived by her daughter Samantha Wilkinson and son-in-law Ralph Wilkinson of Georgetown. She will be deeply missed.

Julie will be laid to rest in Georgetown’s Mountainside Cemetery.

Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com

﻿In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the:

Five Islands Baptist Church

P.O. Box 384

Georgetown, ME 04548 or:

Georgetown Fire

Department

P.O. Box 99

Georgetown, ME 04548

﻿

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous