TOPSHAM – As many people before me, and surely many people after me, I sit here and write this obituary with mixed emotions. We knew from your diagnosis of cancer two years ago that this would some how happen, but our hearts would never be ready for it. Randall Arlen Griggs, born August 28, 1954, and raised in Salem, Ohio, has lost his battle with cancer at the young age of 68, on August 22, 2023. He lived with his wife of almost 50 years in the town of Topsham, Maine. Their love started not far away, in the town of Lisbon Falls.

Randy and Gail began a life in Lisbon Falls, soon stationed in Presque Isle, where Randy left the Navy and started his career at the bustling shipyard of BIW as an electrician. Randy continued his career at General Dynamics, and retired at the age of 62, after working with the establishment for 34 years. He saw many a ship go in and out of port, and really enjoyed all the people he worked with along the way.

After two years of marriage, they had a daughter, Erica Jean Griggs. She was welcomed by the family along with her older stepbrother Peter Fjeld. The now family of four continued on, living in Bowdoin for four years, and finally moving to their forever home in Topsham. There Erica grew up and moved to Brunswick and started a family. Erica, with her husband Leon Brillant II, had two handsome boys, Leon Brillant III (aka Trey) and Maxton Brillant. Randy’s two grandsons were the light his life, with his youngest picking up his love of fishing.

If anyone knew Randy, they knew his love of the outdoors. In his younger years, he filled his spare time with hunting; birds, deer, moose, pretty much whatever moved. But this never held a torch to his true passion of fishing. He will forever be known as the Fish Master and teaching his art and technique to his youngest grandson, otherwise known as the Fish Whisperer.

Randy also loved to cut wood. Why he never had a wood splitter, was beyond me. But any chance he had he would cut wood. For a short time they had a camp built in Rangeley, where he and his wife would frequently ride around and look for moose and wood. Before each ride they would call their daughter and ask her if she needed wood. Nope, haven’t even burned the last five cords of wood you brought me before. One can never have enough wood when you are related to Randy. Randy loved his beautiful and peaceful camp in Rangeley, but unfortunately had to be sold due to his health issues.

Randy leaves behind his wife Gail; his daughter Erica and son-in-law Leon, and their two boys. Randy was predeceased by his stepson Peter.

Randy also leaves behind a brother in Ohio, Thomas Griggs (aka Butch) and his wife Carol, and his brother David in Idaho. Randy also leaves behind his loving sister Karen Griggs Cawthon, and her husband Mark, residing in King George, Va. Randy was predeceased by his brother Loren Michael Griggs. The Griggs family shared many memories in their home in Ohio. Randy also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Randy truly loved ALL of his family.

The Griggs/Brillant family welcomes you to a Masonic graveside service to be held on Sept. 16, 2023, at 1:00 in the afternoon. Location at Hillside Cemetery in Lisbon Falls, Maine.

Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home 130 Pleasant St. Richmond, Me 04357.