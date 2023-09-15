TOPSHAM – Frederick Verne Stong, 85, of Topsham, passed away on Sept. 11, 2023. In his final days he was surrounded by family and friends.

Fred was born on Feb. 8, 1938 to Verne and Wilma Stong in Montrose, Colo. After graduating from high school, Fred attended Union College and UCLA going on to graduate from Loma Linda University School of Medicine in 1965.

Fred married his wife of 61 years, in 1961, in La Sierra, Calif. In 1973, they moved their family of four children to Brunswick where he practiced ophthalmology on the Parkview Hospital campus. He was a member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology.

Fred was a longtime member of the Brunswick Seventh-day Adventist Church. He enjoyed community service, volunteering and especially his work with his therapy dog, Josie.

He is survived by his wife Jean; sons Jeff (Darla), Daryl (Kerry), Chris, and daughter, Darcy (Robert); and six grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at the Brunswick Seventh-day Adventist Church on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 4 p.m.

