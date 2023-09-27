WALES – Eric Strubbe, 49, of Wales, passed away Aug. 25, 2023 after a long battle with Lymphoma. He was born Aug. 20, 1974 in Augusta.

Eric was an avid golfer, long time member at Brunswick Golf Club and MSGA member. A dedicated friend who prioritized the people in his world. A talented musician who played Bass, Guitar and Ukulele. He was an exceptional cribbage player who enjoyed competitions with the ACC Grassroots program. He had a keen intellect and inquisitive nature that led him to be a constant learner.

He will be deeply missed by his beloved wife Sarah; his father, Robert Strubbe and mother, Nancy Albro-Laverty; his sisters Christina Strubbe and Katrina Thomas, as well as his brother-in-law, Mike Thomas; his nephew, Kyle and niece, Kaitie.

A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held on Sept. 30 from 2 to 5 p.m. at 392 East Rd Wales, ME 04280.

In lieu of flowers,

contributions in Eric’s name can be made to:

SNORT rescue or:

the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

