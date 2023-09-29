WOOLWICH – Bryan F. Hayward, 62, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023 at Midcoast Hospital.

He was born in Goffstown, N.H. on May 9, 1961, a son of Franklin Hayward and Laura (Jones) Hayward. He graduated from Morse High School in 1979. Bryan attended Gordon College and the University of Southern Maine. While in college he began working for Morse and Doak, where he later became an owner. On Aug. 2, 1986 he married Martha Moll.

He was a member of the North Woolwich Methodist Church. He coached for The Bath Clipper Soccer Club. Bryan enjoyed hunting, fishing, music, camping, boating, and especially spending time with his family and four legged friends.

He was predeceased by his father, Franklin Hayward in June of 2022.

Bryan is survived by his mother, Laura B. Hayward of Wiscasset; his wife, Martha Hayward of Woolwich; one son, Christian Hayward of Bath, two daughters, Laura Hayward and her fiancé Charles Whitman of Fort Smith, Ark., Jennifer Ryan and her husband Andrew of Wiscasset; one brother, Robert Hayward and wife Susan of Charleston, S.C., one sister, Pamela Pederson of Wiscasset; one grandson, Oswald Ryan; many aunts, uncles; cousins; nieces nephews; and friends.

A celebration of life will be held at Chop Point on Oct. 9 at 10:30 a.m. in Woolwich.

Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com

In lieu of flowers

donations may be made to

Chop Point

or do an act of kindness

in Bryan’s memory.

