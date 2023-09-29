AUGUSTA – Sandra Jean Brooks, of Augusta, passed away peacefully, Sept. 21, 2023 with her boys and their wives at her side.

Sandi grew up in Pownal and went to school in Pownal and Freeport. She was the daughter of James Golding Sr. and Thelma Litchfield Golding. She was one of four children.

Sandi loved her boys and grandchildren, as well as animals and sports. She especially loved the Red Sox and the Patriots. Sandi also loved family camp, so much that she would not sleep the night before going. Her job at camp was always dishes and cleaning, and she loved it. Sandi always had a cat as a companion. She lived in Pownal at the farm for some time. She loved to get in the pasture with the cows, even the bulls! She was fearless.

A secret most people did not know was that one of her thumbs was double jointed. It would go all the way backwards, her and her sisters would laugh a lot about that.

Sandi is survived by her sons Matthew Estes, his fiancé Abby, Adam Estes, his wife Amber; grandkids Jordan, Kayla, Grace, Cheyenne, and Logan; her sisters Lili Hall, Ini Harrison and her husband Pete, half-sister Margie and her husband David; along with many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her father and mother; her brother, Jimmy, half-brother, Mark; and her second husband, the love of her life, Rod Brooks.

Sandi was known by her grandkids as “AB” and they loved her a lot. She will be missed greatly.

The service will be held at First Parish Congregational Church in Pownal on Oct. 7 at 11 a.m. Donations are welcome.

