DUNLO, Pa. – John Paul Loveless, 56, of Dunlo, Pa., died Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at the Pittsburgh VA Medical Center, Pittsburgh, Pa.

He was born in Brunswick, Maine on Feb. 17, 1967, the son of Paul F. Loveless, Jr. and Charlotte (Moison) Loveless.

John graduated from Green Run High School, Virginia Beach, Va. while his father was serving in the US Navy. Upon graduation he joined the US Navy Sea Bees as a Navy Heavy Construction Equipment Operator. He learned to operate most of the Navy heavy equipment for construction. He was deployed worldwide. Some of the locations were Japan, the Philippines, and the Caribbeans, as well as state side locations.

Upon retiring from the Navy with 20 years of service, John returned to Maine plowing snow on the air station during the winter and lobstering in the summer. After five years he and the family moved to Pennsylvania to work for a coal company operating heavy equipment.

John is survived by his spouse Tammy; son Joshua of Dunlo, Pa., a daughter Jessica and sons Matthew and Johnathon of Virginia. John is also survived by his two siblings, Frederick P. Loveless and Mary K. Joyfulheart of Brunswick.

John’s military graveside service will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 1:00 p.m. at the Grove Cemetery in Freeport.

Arrangements are entrusted with Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal Street, Brunswick, Maine. Condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Stetson’s Funeral Home website at http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous