BRUNSWICK – Gaylen Wayne Johnson, Sr., 86, died Friday Sept. 22, 2023 his wife of 65 years and family by his side.

Born in Siloam Springs, Ark., Gaylen was raised on a farm with four brothers. He graduated from Union College in 1958 with majors in Biology/Religion, marrying his college sweetheart, Hazel Ann “Kitty” Warren, on June 9, 1957.

His pursuit of a medical education took the couple to California where Gaylen attended and graduated from Loma Linda University in 1962. Accepting a call to Ethiopia, Gaylen and Kitty packed up their growing family for his five-year missionary physician position before returning to Loma Linda for his surgery residency.

In 1972, Dr. Johnson and family relocated to Brunswick, Maine— drawn to the ocean, the pine trees and the medical mission of Parkview Hospital. He retired from his general surgery private practice in 2004, remaining involved in board work, public health lectures and consultation in the following years.

During his life, Gaylen dedicated his time and efforts to serving God through numerous mission trips abroad, serving as an elder and Bible teacher at church, sharing the word through local Bible studies and praying with his patients and their families with his genuine heart for wellness and health. He also enjoyed canoeing in the Allagash, working on his “salt water farm” and traveling with his family.

Gaylen is survived by his wife, Kitty Johnson of Brunswick; three sons, Gaylen “Wayne” Johnson, Jr (Tamara) of Louisville, Ky., Steven Jay Johnson (Shannon) of Harpswell, Nathan Dale Johnson (Tammy) of Brunswick, a daughter, Rebecca Ann Schmidt (Steve) of Centerville, Ohio; two brothers, Elvin Johnson of Los Angeles, Calif., Johnny “Jay” Johnson of Fresno, Calif.; nine grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

﻿Arrangements are in the care of the Brackett Funeral Home, Brunswick. A memorial service will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 at the Brunswick Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 333 Maine St., Brunswick. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brackettfh.com.

The Dr. Gaylen Johnson Wing at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House was established through loving gifts from his children.

Donations in his honor

can be made to:

It Is Written

PO Box 6

Chattanooga, TN

37401-0006

