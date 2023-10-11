BEDFORD, N.H. – Helga (Oettinger) York, 88, of Bedford, N.H. passed away peacefully on Oct. 4, 2023, with family by her side.

Born in Heidelberg, Germany on Oct. 18, 1934 to Susannah Oettinger and Max Vollmer, she grew up in foster care during WWII and experienced many challenges which would later shape her work ethic and commitment to family.

While working as a nurse’s aide in Frankfort in 1955, she met the love of her life while out dancing one night. Her “Billy” was a U.S. army intelligence officer, and they would continue to meet, dance and converse with the help of a German/American dictionary. As Bill’s assignment in Germany was coming to an end, Helga came with him back to his home in Canton. They were married in January 1957. Her in-laws loved her like a daughter, and helped her learn English (with a Maine accent) and adapt to life in a new country. For Helga, this is when she says her life really began. They moved to Brunswick in 1966 with their children, Ronald Joseph, born in 1964, and Susan Kimberly, born in 1966.

Helga was a wonderful wife, mother, and homemaker; caring for her family was her very special gift. She was a constant presence at her children’s’ activities and sporting events, and many still remember her loudly cheering for all team members from the stands. Helga was an amazing cook and baker. She worked for many years at Coffin School in Brunswick as a baker, and her treats were greatly enjoyed by many students and staff.

She truly became the happiest woman in the world when she became an “Oma”. She loved her grandchildren with everything she had, and spending time with them was one of her favorite activities. She treasured the visits, the sleepovers, the singing and dancing, the phone calls, and the endless laughter that continued through the years as they grew. She was so very proud of each of them and was a consistent part of their lives even from a distance.

In 2007, she and Bill moved to The Villages in Florida where they enjoyed the beautiful year round weather for 10 years. Helga especially loved her morning walks and swims in the pool, and dancing in the square when her grandchildren would come to visit. In 2017, they moved back to New England, near their daughter in Londonderry, N.H. Bill and Helga were a happy couple until his passing in 2020 after over 63 years of marriage. Despite his loss and some health challenges, Helga remained vibrant, independent, funny, and loving. She said she felt she was put on earth to make people laugh, and her daily goal was to bring a smile to at least one person’s face.

She was predeceased by her husband, William York.

She leaves her son, Ronald York and his wife, Rachael of St Simon’s Island, Ga., her daughter, Susan Skov and her husband Conrad of Londonderry, N.H.; four grandchildren, Haley Skov of Los Angeles, Calif., Annika Skov of Colorado Springs, Colo. and her fiancé Jake Sroka,, Austin York of Athens, Ga. and his wife Alex, and Eden York of St. Simon’s Island.

There will be a ceremony for family and friends at a later date, to celebrate the lives of both Helga and Bill. To send a condolence, please visit http://www.peabodyfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at stjude.org.

