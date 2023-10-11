TOPSHAM – Niel Hathorne passed away Thursday Oct. 5, 2023 at his home.

He was born April 23, 1948, to Merle and Natalie “Peggy” Hathorne of Woolwich. Growing up, Niel was active in Boy Scouts, helping his grandfather, Hartley Hathorne, on his farm in Woolwich, and digging worms with his uncle, Chet Grover. Niel graduated from Morse High School in 1966 and enlisted in the Marine Corps after graduation. Niel spent the next 10 years serving his country including doing a tour in Vietnam. Niel was proud of his service and was always a Marine.

In 1970, Niel married his high school sweetheart, Patricia Breeding, and together they raised their three children, Kristi, Toby, and Shawn. In 2004 Niel helped raise his three stepdaughters, Kera, Jocelyn, and Shelby.

Niel loved helping people, taking in and helping anyone if they needed it. Niel often called three of his nephews, Tony, Adam, and Chris Labbe, his extra sons. Niel also had other extra sons, David Litchfield, Justin and Jayson Goranson, Jay’s wife Kimberly, and Keith Kowalczyk.

Niel was a hard worker and ran many of his own businesses, Little Grunt Auto Repair in Woolwich, Roller World in Topsham, Niel’s Heating, and currently Niel’s Service Center in West Bath. Many people often asked Niel when he was going to retire, his constant reply was “an hour after I die”.

Niel was predeceased by his parents; brother, Ronald and brother, “baby” Drummond.

Niel is survived by his daughter, Kristi (Scott) Hasselbacher of Brunswick, son, Toby (Michelle) Hathorne of Dresden, and son, Shawn (Chrystal) Hathorne of Topsham. Niel had three grandsons, Cole Davenport, James Hathorne, and Lucas Hathorne, four granddaughters, Alaura “Allie” Marquette, Haylee Hasselbacher, and Kasie and Kloee Hasselbacher; and eight great-grandchildren; brothers Stephen Hathorne of South Carolina, Tyler Hathorne of North Berwick, Corey Hathorne of York, and two sisters, Sue Gay of Kittery, and Fay Gamache (Tom) of Brunswick; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved “partner in crime”, his dog, Boogie.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday Oct. 15 and the Topsham Fairgrounds Exhibition Hall from 11 to 3 p.m.

Arrangements are in the care of the Brackett Funeral Home, Brunswick.

In lieu of flowers,

please donate to the charity of one’s choice.

