TOPSHAM – Anne Winsor (Beebe) Lowe of Topsham, died peacefully in her home on Aug. 31, 2023, at the age of 77. Anne’s last days were glorious, with bright sun, blue skies, sparkling water, and friends and family nearby – exactly the kind of late-summer days in Maine she loved.

“Anne Winsah”, as her father affectionately called her, with his thick Boston accent, was born on July 22, 1946, in Winchester, Mass., to Winsor Hartshorn Beebe and Virginia Getchell Beebe. Anne was the eldest of three, with her sister, Alison and brother, Brad. Anne and Alison always enjoyed heckling their little brother. As adults, they all made family gatherings at their parents’ home in Lynnfield, Mass. a top priority.

Anne received her AA in Design from Mount Vernon College in Washington, D.C., then studied and skied at Western Colorado University, then completed her B.A. in Education at Boston University. She was married to Norman Hayes Lowe from 1969-1990. In December of 1970, Anne gave birth to her son, Winsor, and 10 short months later, her daughter, Oakley. They spent the first decade as a young family living on the central California coast before returning to New England in 1980, much to her parents’ relief. Winsor and Oakley were lucky to have Anne as their mom. She was fierce with her love for them and taught them to find love and joy in the world. Her love extended to Winsor and Oakley’s best friends, who were part of the family. She made their family home warm and welcoming to all – a tradition that continued until her last days.

Anne cherished her family time as Winsor and Oakley started families of their own. She loved being together with her kids and grandkids on the rocks and beaches of Maine. She was known for going over the top preparing for family visits, stocking up on sugar cereal and hotdogs, fireworks, and treasures from the free pile at the Phippsburg dump (one of her favorite places on Earth). She was the kind of grandma who would get down on the floor with her grandkids and pretend she was an elk or a bear, or offer ice cream right before dinner.

Anne collected friends like she collected treasures from the beach, finding the exceptional in each one. Her close friends were her chosen family and they filled her days with love and laughter. She was a “Maine Mom”, trusted ally, and beloved companion to people from all walks of life. For her, it was the connections that mattered, not the differences. She could hold court in a group for hours, laughing, telling stories, and debating the issues. She was magnetic, passionate, and sometimes loud. You rarely had to wonder how Anne was really feeling.

Anne had the best laugh, like her father. She was often the life of the party. Most things she did with a flair and a flourish. Her birthday party was a festive bash, when she might lead friends in a synchronized swim in the chilly ocean. But she also loved to be quiet in her cozy house, curled up with the dog, a cup of coffee, and a good novel; working on an impossible knitting project; or watching a riveting PBS series. Her house and garden were a sanctuary filled with beautiful things.

A good day for Anne was when she could stay in her bathing suit from morning until night. In the summer, she kept a bag permanently packed with a swimsuit and suntan lotion. She loved to swim and float in the ocean and to feel the salt crust on her skin. Anne was an avid reader and belonged to two book clubs. Any book recommendation from Anne was a good one. She loved to paint, especially with watercolors, and could make animals come to life with just the right smile or twinkle of the eye. She was a gifted and unpretentious writer. The cards she wrote were poetic, capturing her exact feelings in a few carefully chosen words.

Anne always looked fabulous. She was elegant and had a great sense of style, like her mother. She used that gift, along with her energy, determination, and entrepreneurial spirit, to start several businesses over the years, including a successful interior design business. She had undeniably great taste, but she was also a great listener and helped her clients bring their own visions to life. As an artist herself and an advocate for Maine artists, she used her influence to steer clients towards locally made paintings, textiles, and furnishings.

Anne loved her family and friends, but she loved her dogs on a whole different level. For decades, she always had a dog by her side. She especially loved big dogs and rescued a series of beautiful Great Pyrenees. She never seemed to mind their long hair collecting on her clothes, or the constant vacuuming. She loved being outdoors, and there was nothing better than taking a dog walk at the Dump Ponds in Topsham or on the beach, especially during the off-season.

Anne’s family and friends miss her tremendously. She is survived by her sister, Alison Beebe Robie (Charles Robie) of North Hampton, N.H., her brother, Bradford Danforth Beebe (Marie Beebe) of Newport, R.I.; her son, Winsor Hayes Lowe (Jenny Tollefson) of Missoula, Mont., her daughter, Oakley Whitten Lowe of Soldotna, Alaska; her Montana grandchildren, William Tollefson Lowe and Iris Tollefson Lowe, her Alaska grandchildren, Quinn Lowe Cothran and Augustus Lowe Cothran; her long-term housemate and companion, Jon Schwarz; as well as her many dear friends from over the years and across the miles.

There will be a celebration of life for Anne Winsor Beebe Lowe next summer when her family can gather in Maine to soak up the sun and salty air in her honor.

Donations in memory of Anne can be made to the National Great Pyrenees Rescue, the Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust, or the Phippsburg Land Trust.

