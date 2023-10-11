ARROWSIC – Noreen Blaiklock, of Arrowsic, passed away peacefully on Oct. 5, 2023. She was 87.

An only child, Noreen was born in Boston, Mass. in 1936 to John and Helen O’Callaghan. Her parents brought her to Harmony in 1940, but soon moved to Phippsburg, where she spent the remainder of her childhood.

Noreen received an extensive Catholic education, starting at St Joseph’s Academy in Portland, then Merrimack College, and culminating in a master’s in English Literature from Boston University. While attending BU she worked part time at MIT, where she met William, her husband of 62 years.

In addition to being a mother, homemaker, and farmer, Noreen wrote poetry, created felt art with wool from her sheep, and sang for several decades with the Oratorio Chorale.

Noreen loved working in her gardens in Arrowsic. Her extensive knowledge of herbology led her to teach many courses, or “weed walks” as she called them, for local conservation organizations. She was a long time member of the Sagadahoc County chapter of the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association, where she served in multiple leadership positions. She also served for many years on various committees for her town, most recently the Arrowsic Conservation Commission.

Noreen is survived by her sons Peter, Edward, and Jeremy, daughter-in-law, Kimberly Madden; grandchildren Sebastian, Rowan, and Lucas.

She was predeceased by her husband, William; and daughter, Eileen.

Friends and family are invited to a celebration of her and William’s life on Oct. 15 at 1 p.m., at the Bath Freight Shed.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her memory to the Kennebec Estuary Land Trust.

