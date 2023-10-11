BATH – Roseann Benigni, 69, passed away on Friday, Oct. 6, 2023 at her daughter’s home in Topsham.
She was born in Kittanning, Pa. on March 4, 1954, a daughter of Ralph S. and Mary L. (Gainor) DiGregorio. She traveled all over the world and she taught school for children in Guam. Rose was a self employed designer and decorator.
She enjoyed reading, sharing friendships, good food, traveling, music and especially enjoyed spending time with her daughter and granddaughter.
She is survived by her daughter, Jessa Svetin and her husband Marc of Topsham; one granddaughter; three brothers, Rudy DiGregorio of Butler, Pa., Kurt DiGregorio of Butler, Pa. and John DiGregorio of Lisbon Falls, two sisters, Alecia May of Ford City, Pa. and Yolanda Cypher of Fenelton, Pa.; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath.
Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to
Midcoast Humane Society of Maine,
5 Industrial Pkwy,
Brunswick, ME 04011
